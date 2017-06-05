Lakers, Trojans and titles, oh my!

The Spring Lake and Fruitport track teams took on the Division 2 state finals at Zeeland on Saturday with greatness on their minds. Nothing but All-State honors would be tolerated in pursuit of school records, best times and medal finishes.

Everything went according to plan. Spring Lake’s Bella LeRoux captured her third straight pole vaulting title, while Cameron Oleen took home a state championship for Fruitport in the 400-meter dash.

Spring Lake’s girls 800-relay team snagged a silver medal and a fresh school record standard, while a host of other athletes captured All-State honors and impressive finishes.

The effort earned the lady Lakers 15th place overall, while the boys took 30th. Meanwhile, the Fruitport boys finished 14th, with the girls coming in a 27th.

Gold standard

Michigan State-bound pole vaulting sensation Bella LeRoux battled her way through a tough field to capture her third straight state championship with a final jump of 12-6.

The effort came from constant training, year-round practice and a whole lot of heart.

“She is relieved,” Spring Lake head coach Mary Amy Bajt said. “To qualify for this meet is a privilege, to place in the top 10, you are something special, to win one year is awesome, to do it back-to-back is rare. Then, you add the extra pressure of trying to do the 3-peat, it is amazing.”

As the field shrunk and height climbed, LeRoux executed her vaults to perfection, slowly picking off her competitors with textbook attempt after textbook attempt.

“I was really nervous, actually,” LeRoux said of the cool start. “I kind of just started jumping and made my first height, which is always a relief. But then, oh man. You just have to make it happen. Thinking confident, carry the pole and just make it happen.”

The final attempt at 12-6 was the breaking point. After LeRoux cleared 12-3, her lone remaining competitor, Hollie Hagan, missed her first attempt. Rather than finish off her two remaining attempts, Hagan made the jump to 12-6 to put the pressure on.

“I don’t play mind games,” LeRoux said of the jump. “When she decided to skip I was thinking about it a little bit, but I didn’t let it get to me. If she wants to go 12-6, I can make it, so let’s do it.”

Hagan failed the raised bar before LeRoux cleared with ease, hitting the mat with a clap and a smile. The jump set a new state record, further etching LeRoux into the Michigan state track history books.

The 3-peat wasn’t the only local gold. Fruitport junior Cameron Oleen gutted out a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash in a time of 49.21. The title marks Oleen’s second in two years at the state championship level. Last year’s 3,200 relay team took home the gold, featuring Oleen.

“It’s my dad’s birthday, so I told him I would win it for him,” he said after the race. “It feels good. Last year, I came out and won the relay and thought, ‘wow, now I have to get back here. The wins just make me want more.”

The Fruitport star was born for Saturday’s 400-dash, which came down to a lean as most of the heat closed in on the finish line together.

“I know I got out in the first 200 meters,” Oleen said. “I knew Isaiah Pierce would be out fast, he is really quick in the 200. He passed me, but I wasn’t too worried, because I know he likes to go out fast. The last 100 meters, I couldn’t feel my legs and ran with my heart the whole way.

“I thought, ‘if you are going to win this race, you have to dive across this line. He was leaning and I was leaning, I guess I leaned better and got the win.”

The final push tipped Oleen into the lead, but Pierce got washed out at the finish line, finishing sixth with a time of 49.99.

“I wouldn’t be here without Kathy Vantil (health teacher), my coaches and my team,” Oleen said. “Time to start practice back up and do it all again next year.”

Record relay

LeRoux delayed her state-title elation to take on the 800-relay along with Julia Bajt, Sophia Tardani and Kiara Stevenson. The fearsome foursome took high expectations of their own into the meet, and left happy with a second-place finish and a new school record of 1:45.14.

“It never gets old,” LeRoux said of competing with her team. “I couldn’t think of a better way to go out. We went out with a bang.”

A talented team from Waverly took home the title, without the ire of the Lakers squad.

“Waverly kicked butt,”LeRoux said. “I can’t ask for anything but competition. I loved the way they pushed us to get our school record.”

LeRoux and the crew already wrapped up the record, breaking it multiple times over the regular season, but Saturday’s goal was to make it last a while.

“I think it will stick around for a while,” LeRoux said. “I hope so, our freshmen are wicked fast, though. So we will see.”

The Fruitport girls 800 relay came in not far behind the Lakers, clocking in at 1:46.82. The effort by Katana Daniely, Taylor Burke, Olivia Netzler and Kallie Fehler earned them a seventh-place finish.

The Fruitport boys 3,200-relay team of Oleen, Aaron Simot, Mitchell Johnson and Brenden Deneen grabbed a season-best time of 8:00.01, but were not satisfied with their seventh-place finish.

“Just wasn’t our day,” Oleen said. “We ran well, PRs for all the splits, but we were shooting for first with a goal of 7:49, and we just didn’t have it today.”

All-State great

Senior sprinter Isaiah Pierce did not quite live up to his goals at his final high school competition, but such is the nature of elite competition.

Pierce finished sixth in the 400-dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash (23.01).

“Fifth and sixth in the state is nothing to hang your head on,” Spring Lake boys coach John Coughenour said. “That is an incredible day.”

Both top-eight finishes earned Piece All-State recognition.

The Trojans had a pair of hurdlers finish in the top-eight of their events. Wyatt Kendra, took on the 300 high hurdles, finishing in fifth with a time of 40.23, while Kallie Fehler took home seventh in the 300 low hurdles at 46.70.

Newbie power

Andrew Hylen and Sophia Tardani laced up their spikes at the state-championship final for the first time over the weekend.

Hylen took on the distance races in the one- and two-mile runs. After a strong performance at this fall’s cross country state finals, Hylen hoped to hang with the leaders in his first track campaign.

The sophomore stud hung on to 13th place in the one-mile, finishing in 4:28.71 and took 36th in the two-mile with a time of 10:10.03.

Tardani capped off her first year on the track with a 12th-place finish in the short 300-hurdles clocking in at 47.86.

Rounding out the Fruitport contingent was Ryan Bytwerk with a 23rd place finish in the long jump.

The effort at the Division 2 state meet Saturday proved that local track is alive and well. With a solid foundation laid by the now finished seniors and a promising bed of young talent, the Lakers and Trojans are set up too continue burning rubber at the big dance for the foreseeable future.