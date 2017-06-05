Numbers up in GHDPS Resistance Run

Event organizer Ron Knoll said 25 more people (than the previous year) ran either the 5k, 10k or one-mile fun run at Harbor Island Saturday morning. This was the fourth year for the event.

“We had spectacular weather and close to 130 registered, raising funds for the GHDPS T.E.A.M. program (Formerly known as D.A.R.E.), helping local youth to make positive lifestyle choices,” Knoll said.

In the 5k, or 3.1-mile race, the top female finishers were Kimberly Buskirk of Lakeview, in a time of 20:45:7, followed by Jennifer Butcher and Shannon Sullivan of Grand Rapids.

The top male 5k finishers were Grant Lofdahl of Painesville, Ohio at 18:53, followed by Michael Mulder of Holland and Gerry Verwey of Ravenna.

Winning the women’s 10k (6.2-mile) race was Erin Shibley of Grand Haven in 42:18:08. She was followed by Jaqueline Sander of Holland and Alexandra Annese of Grand Rapids.

Michael Cramarosso of Chicago, Ill., won the men’s 10k in a time of 32:15. He was followed by Alex Anielski of Grand Rapids and Dan Reiffer of Spring Lake.

See the complete results online at http://www.epicracetiming.com/event-results-registration/2017/

A photo gallery is online at www.grandhaventribune.com