WMC Roundup: Warrior track teams shine at Division 4 state finals

“We couldn't have asked for a better day to run,” WMC girls coach Beth Annema said. “It was warm, but overcast and the girls ran their best. It is so rewarding as a coach to have your athletes peak at the state finals.”

The 3,200-meter relay team of Ellie DeKam, Logan Williams, Josie Aardema and Sarah Vanderkooi started the day off with a school-record breaking performance of 9:59.33, earning themselves a fifth-place finish and All-State status.

The Warriors followed that up with some huge personal records in the sprint relays. The 800 team, consisting of Kaitlyn Summerfield, Peyton Allen, Chanaiya Richards and Ema Davis ran a 1:53.38 for a five-second drop and new PR in the event, and the 400 team consisting of Summerfield, Shantele Wilkinson, Davis and Ellie DeKam also had a 1.5 second reduction and a new PR for a time of 53.98 seconds.

Anika Eenigenburg and Chanaiya Richards performed well in the hurdles with times close to their PRs and Aardema added strong run in the 3,200, as well. Kylie Luhring added three feet to her PR in the discus, hitting the 100' milestone for the first time in her career.

Logan Williams competed in the 800-meter run and raced to a third-place finish with a time of 2:21.81, breaking her own school record of 2:22.85 in the event.

To cap off the day, the No.13 seeded 1,600 team of Williams, Wilkinson, Vanderkooi and DeKam took home eight place with a time of 4:14.37, a new PR of better than four seconds.

“I am so proud of our entire team, guys and girls. They worked so hard all season long and were so much fun to work with. These student athletes used their gifts and talents to glorify Him all season long, and I am blessed to be a part of it,” coach Annema added.

WARRIOR BOYS ALSO HIT THEIR MARKS

The WMC boys squad also found themselves peaking at the right time on Saturday with strong performances for their relay teams.

“Six guys qualified to be here and all ran at or near their personal best times,” WMC guys coach Josh Scholma said.

Tyler Somers was the lone individual qualifier and finished 15th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.6 seconds.

The 1,600-relay team of Johnscott Finley, Somers, Solomon Waller and Daniel Ray ran their best time of the season and also finished in 15th place.

The breakout performance of the day for the guys team was the 400 relay (Solomon Waller, Ben DeKryger, Johnscott Finley, Evan Fles), which went in the meet seeded 25th. The squad executed their handoffs, took almost a full second off from their season-best time and ended up in 10th place. Their time of 45.31 makes them the third fastest 400-relay team to ever come through WMC.

NORTH MUSKEGON SOFTBALL RALLIES TO KNOCK OFF WMCC

The Western Michigan Christian and Muskegon Catholic Central co-op softball team matched up with North Muskegon in a district semifinal game at North Muskegon High School on Saturday afternoon with the host Norse posting a 5-3 come-from-behind victory.

WMCC got the scoring going right away with two runs in the first inning on a hard single by Haylee Moser (WMC) that was misplayed and resulted in both Amelia Heminger (MCC) and Moser coming around to score. WMCC maintained a 2-0 lead until the bottom of the third inning when North Muskegon capitalized on a leadoff walk and two errors to even the score at 2-2.

WMCC came right back in the top of the fourth, plating a run on a dropped infield fly ball. WMCC clung to their 3-2 lead until North Muskegon scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth with two outs to claim a 5-3 advantage. WMCC went down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh to send North Muskegon to the district title game.

Moser led WMCC at bat and in the circle. She had two hits and pitched six innings, giving up five runs (two earned) on eight hits and struck out five. Ashley Sandin (WMC) and Hannah Pell (WMC) had the other two WMCC hits.

WMCC finishes the 2017 season with a record of 10-23 overall and 4-8 in Lakes Eight Conference play.

“Obviously, we are disappointed with the result today,” said WMC head coach Jeff Nestell. Four errors, six walks, and nine strikeouts is a little hard to overcome. However, despite all that, we were in this game from start to finish, and the girls never gave up. That speaks to the character and determination of this team.

“Our rallying cry this year was ‘20’, a reference to the amount of years that has passed since WMC won a district title. Today’s loss is a tough pill to swallow, having worked all year toward the goal of winning districts. It was a tough conversation after the game, but I told the girls that I was proud of how they played and pleased that they left nothing on the field. We lose three seniors, all of which were key contributors to this team, and one of whom has logged about 75-percent of our innings on the mound over the past four years. We’ll take some time to digest what happened today and then start working toward next season.”

WMC BASEBALL NIPPED BY NORTH MUSKEGON

The Western Michigan Christian baseball team gave up three runs in the first inning of district semifinal game on Saturday and couldn’t quite get them back, bowing out to North Muskegon, 3-2.

The 3-0 lead continued until the seventh inning, when the Warriors loaded the bases and scored two runs.