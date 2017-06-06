Grand Haven's Borchers prepares for NCAA Championships after record-setting season

With a strong finish to the final 70 meters of the race, Borchers finished the event with a new personal-record time of nine minutes, 56.57 seconds — the third fastest time in the University of Michigan women’s track program’s history.

“I’ve come a long way, and it felt good to be able to run that kind of time at that big of an event and against that level of competition,” she said during a post-race interview. “Last year, I ran almost 10 seconds slower, so a year of training has really helped me.”

The former Grand Haven cross country and soccer standout is now one of the top steeplechase performers in the country for the University of Michigan women’s outdoor track and field team. With her time at the preliminary event, Borchers qualified for this week’s NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon.

She is ranked seventh in the country heading into the NCAA championship prelim races, which are scheduled to start Thursday at 5:02 p.m.

For Borchers, winning the prelim race against Providence's Brianna Ilarda was easily her greatest athletic accomplishment to date.

“I would say that’s probably the top for me, so far,” she admitted. “I was just excited and relieved when I found out what my time was. I had to entertain myself all week because the steeplechase event wasn’t until late Friday night, but that allowed me more time to calm my nerves and just focus on running my best race.

“I knew I could do it. I just had to go out there and accomplish it. Brianna is a great competitor, and I had raced against her earlier in the year, so I knew her running style ahead of time. I thought I had a good chance to outkick her in the final stretch of the race if I could keep pace with her until then. She’s a very consistent runner, so she was great to pace off of.”

Borchers, who debuted in the steeplechase as a freshman and ran a 10:33.39 in her first event, credits her teammates and Michigan assistant track coach Mike McGuire as the biggest factors for her growth as a track athlete.

“All of my teammates have been extremely motivational,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here without them. Since Day 1, they’ve pushed me to be better. There's such a give and take. We all have that drive to succeed, but when we are pushing each other every day, it makes all of us better. That kind of support has really helped me grow and never be content.

“Coach (Mike) McGuire is my trainer, and he’s helped me a lot with my training regimen and workout plans. I really haven’t changed much about my training over the past year or so; I’ve just stayed healthy and kept working. Results come in time, and I just had to trust the process.”

The steeplechase event allows Borchers to showcase her talent as a former soccer standout for the Buccaneers, as opposed to the grind that cross county can sometimes become.

“Steeplechase is definitely my favorite event to run,” she added. “I used to be a soccer player, so I enjoy having that extra movement involved. I think soccer really helped me become quicker and stronger as an athlete, and that has really transferred over well to the steeplechase.”

The chance to run for the University of Michigan track team was an opportunity that seemingly fell out of the sky for Borchers.

“When my senior year at Grand Haven was coming to a close, I realized that I probably wasn’t going to play soccer there. The Addison's (Laura and Becca) also ran at Michigan, so it was really an opportunity that just kind of fell into my lap. I earned my keep, worked hard and made sure I did everything I needed to in order to be a part of the cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams.”

Joining a new team can often come with trepidation, but Borchers was welcomed with open arms by both the cross country and track programs at the University of Michigan.

“Both teams have always made me feel welcomed, and I’ve always been very thankful for that. I redshirted my first year, and then I raced in my Block M jersey for indoor and outdoor track. I figured out right away what was expected of me and what I needed to do in order to contribute to the team.”

While she is a natural at the steeplechase, the grind of a cross country season has been an acquired taste for her.

“I doubted myself at times with cross country,” she admitted. “It’s the hardest physical thing I can do. It’s a personal challenge for me in the fall. I just think to myself that if I can make it through that, I know I can make it through track season.”

That cross country background started at Grand Haven High School under the tutelage of former Buccaneers’ girls cross country coach Greg Russick.

“Coach Russick was great. Running for him at Grand Haven was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” she said. “Between him, Coach P (Scott Przystas) and his wife Renee, it was just a very fun experience. Coach P made the season an enjoyable time, and he really trusted us to be self-motivating and push ourselves to be great.”

That environment helped the Buccaneers to the 2010 team state championship in cross country, and Borchers to All-State honors in all four years of her prep career. She also added an individual conference and regional championship in 2011 and capped off her career by being named to the 2014 O-K Red Conference athlete of the year in her senior season with Grand Haven.

“Claire battled through some injuries her first couple of years in high school, but still ran some very good times. She got serious about running midway through her career, because I think she saw how much joy it brought her,” said current Grand Haven girls cross country coach Scott Przystas. “She started focusing on summer miles and all the other non-running things that go into running.

“She always had that competitive edge on anyone that she competed against. By the time her senior year came around, we really got to see what she could do. When she graduated, she knew she had another level of running that we did not even scrape the surface on, and now we are starting to see that. She's one of the best steeplers in the country and has the chance to be a national champion.

“I couldn't be more proud of her.”

Besides her accomplishments on the track, Borchers also competes hard in the classroom, where she double-majors in International Studies and Spanish and is also working on a business minor.

“I’d love to work internationally. I want to be an entrepreneur after I graduate,” she said. “My dad is a small business owner, so I’ve really learned a lot through him, and it’s something I’m really passionate about.”

Much like her track teammates, Borchers believes her family’s attitude and consistent support have helped her become the person she is today.

“Some athlete’s families can be overbearing or create a lot of pressure on them, but my family is the exact opposite of that,” she said. “They are so grounded and level-headed. They never pressured me to do anything I didn’t want to do, and always supported whatever decision I decided to make during my high school and college career. That’s always been an incredible asset to have that kind of support system.

“Between my family, my teammates and my coaches, I feel pretty blessed to have the group around me that I do.”

With her preliminary race just around the corner, Borchers doesn’t want to short herself on her goals at the NCAA championships.

“I’m hoping to make the finals,” she said. “The prelims are Thursday with the finals on Saturday. Goal 1 is to advance to the final race, and then get a better time than I ran at the regional and finish in the top 12.”

Regardless of her finish this weekend, Borchers has already left her mark on the University of Michigan track program. But, much like everything else she does, she won’t to be content with the status quo.

“I’d love to make it back to NCAA championships and go after a national title,” she said of her senior-year goals. If I can continue to improve my times, and push myself during the offseason, I’m confident I’ll be within reach of that.”

NCAA Outdoor Track Championships

June 7-10 in Eugene, Oregon

Live on ESPN2 and the WatchESPN app

WOMEN’S 3,000-METER STEEPLECHASE

SEMIFINALS

Thursday at 5:02 p.m.

FINALS

Saturday at 3:54 p.m.

Josh VanDyke is the sports editor at the Grand Haven Tribune. For similar stories, local breaking news and live scoring updates, follow him on Twitter: @JoshVanDykeGHT.