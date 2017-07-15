Grand Haven Beach Vault prepares for liftoff

The beach vault spans two days. The event kicked off Friday and will continue through this afternoon. Competition will be divided into divisions from U14 athletes through college, elite and master levels.

The beach vault pits a deep field of nationally recognized pole vaulters against one another in one of the premiere events of its kind. The tradition began 16 years ago, when founders Dave Emeott and Kevin Patterson were brainstorming what new and fresh event could be brought to the beautiful beaches of Grand Haven.

“It really all started when Kevin and I had an idea and just put it into motion,” Emmeott said. “Sometimes, you get idea guys that just sit around and drink beer and talk about doing things.

"We've always been doers. Whenever Kevin had an idea to do something, I would just say, 'alright, let's do it then.' And he has always been the same way with my ideas. We wanted to bring the sport of beach vaulting to Grand Haven, so we did it. Now, it's turned into a global celebration of pole vaulting in the summer time and we couldn't be happier with the results."

This weekend, athletes from all over the country will descend upon the beach to put on a compelling competition. The field features former NCAA national champions, collegiate standouts and impossibly high-flying Hoosiers.

"We're very excited for this year's event. It should be another exciting weekend at the Grand Haven Beach,” Emmeott said. “This is the premier beach vault event in the world, and we always bring in some of the best vaulters from across the country to come to Grand Haven and compete in a fun and friendly environment.

"We've got the Volz brothers (Deakin and Drew) from Bloomington, Indiana, coming to the event. They're coming into the event with marks of 18 feet, 6 inches and 18 feet, 5 inches, respectively.

"We've also got some decorated athletes like Kristen Hixson, who won a Division II national championship at GVSU in the pole vault a few years ago. She also competed at the U.S. Olympic trials last summer."

Even younger athletes are getting in on the fun, hoping to compete with the elite competition drawn to the event.

"We've also got high school athletes like Zach Bradford, who has won a state title in the pole vault in Illinois. He comes into the event with a qualifying jump of 17-4,” added Emmeott. “We also have local kids like Gabby Leon from East Kentwood that should do well. She has a qualifying jump of 13 feet. So, there's a lot of high-quality competition in this year's field and it should make for a really exciting event."

Friday’s Results

Girls 15-16 Div 1

1. Presley Kiser, 10-6

2. Macy Urig, 10-0

3. Jessica Break, 10-0

Girls 15-16 Div. 2

1. Calli Ostapowicz, 11-9

2. Cate Visscher, 11-3

3. Riley Hunt, 11-3

Girls High School Div. 1

1. Kiarah Horn, 10-9

2. Celeste Kuck, 10-9

3. Ellie Zimmerman, 10-9

Girls High School Div. 2

1. Aliyah Welter, 12-9

2. Deidra Marrison, 12-9

3. Kennedy Drish, 12-3

Boys 15-16 Div. 1

1. Tommy Han, 11-7

2. Aasav Shah, 11-1

3. Logan Murphy, 10-4

Boys 15-16 Div. 2

1. Brock Shellhaas, 15-0

2. Colton Emeott, 14-0

3. Eli Darrough, 14-0

Boys High School Div. 1

1. Jacob Spiaser, 14-0

2. Brandon Mcquinn, 13-3

3. Brennan Winkel, 13-3

Boys High School Div. 2

1. Collin Bowersox, 13-6

2. Leth Sundling, 13-6

3. Joseph Eskra, 13-10

Today’s Schedule

9-9:30 a.m.: open warmups

9:30 a.m.: Pit A- Masters, Pit B- Boys U14

11:30 a.m. to noon: warmups

12-2 p.m.: Pit A- College Men, Pit B- Girls U14

2-2:30 p.m.: warmups

2:30-4 p.m.: Pit A- Elite women and men, Pit B- College women

4-4:30 p.m.: warm ups

4:30- 6 p.m.: Pit A- High school elite men (14-6 and over PR), Pit B- High school elite women (11-6 and over PR)