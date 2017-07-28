Chariots of Fire are Olympic bound

Four young runners will take on the AAU Outdoor Track and Field Junior Olympic Games beginning Monday, representing the Chariots of Fire running club of Grand Haven. The club was started by Paul McMullan, a retired Coast Guard surface swimmer and federal boarding officer in the Great Lakes and semifinalist in the 1,500-meter run at the 1996 Olympic Games.

Nolan Oosting, 9; Marissa Norder, 8; Seth Norder, 11; and Teddy Addison, 14, will make the journey to Eastern Michigan University to compete in events ranging from the 100-meter dash through the 1,500-meter run.

Seth Norder will highlight the group, holding the No. 3 seed in the country in his signature and favorite event, the 1,500, after blazing to a 4:57.53 at his regional qualifier. He also holds the 17th seed in the 800-meter run.

The young runner has already adopted some track lingo, saying his favorite race is the mile because, “it involves a little bit of speed, but also endurance.”

Seth’s goal is to break into the top eight and lower his time to around 4:53.

His sister, Marissa, will also compete in the 1,500, along with Addison, while Oosting will take on the 100-meter dash.

The foursome have been training, along with the rest of the club, with McMullan over the past year at Coast Guard park, running trails and learning to fully embrace the fun of running.

“He is fun and keeps everything and everyone entertained,” Seth said of his coach.

“It is pretty special to have someone like Paul give his time, he is so selfless. His enthusiasm definitely goes into the kids and they feed off that,” said Geoff Oosting, father of Nolan and Marissa. “He doesn’t make it a strenuous running situation, it is all just running trails and having fun.”

“We don’t allow practice to interrupt childhood,” McMullen said. “Every one of these kids is the fastest in their class or school, so we get together and celebrate running barefoot through the grass.

“We practice a running style of play. I’ll throw a Frisbee and have the kids all race out into the field and try to catch it before it lands, we play Ultimate Frisbee, we play games they learned in school but never get to do. We practice like I played growing up in Cadillac.

“We pretty much just run around in the North Ottawa Dunes. As the kids demonstrate more fitness with just two days of training a week, we go farther, climb a few more hills, play a few more games. If a kid asks if we can pole vault, I have a few maple saplings we get out to learn with.

“It results in when you say, ‘now, its time to express what God gave you as a gift’, these kids rise to the occasion.”

Five runners took on the Michigan Regional Qualifier from June 29 to July 2, competing for a lane at the National Championship. The top six finishers in each running event earned the right to compete at the Junior Olympic Games. The Nortons, Oosting, and Addison all made it through, performing at their best when it counted.

Outside of the Junior Olympians, young Chariots have their own goals, with a group shooting for their first sub 20-minute 5K at the Coast Guard Run today and regular attempts at Chariot club records, like sledding hill climbs.

Humble beginnings

The club began on the sidelines of a youth soccer field in the fall of 2015, with McMullan noticing a healthy crop of talent out there in the pitch.

“Paul was watching his son play soccer against my son and he stopped my wife and said ‘I like the way your son runs, would you be interesting in helping me form a running club?’ Geoff Norton said. “He formed this independent running group, just for fun.

“We started with three kids,” McMullen said. “It really was the faith of a few parents that got us going.”

The group got off the ground quickly as they began entering minor track meets around the area. The catalyst for their competitive explosion was entering an open meet at Grand Valley State University, introducing them to the world of AAU.

“We found out about the AAU stuff at a meet at Grand Valley,” Geoff said. “The AAU qualifier was in Detroit this past year and Paul encouraged us to go and see what we could do.

“At AAU Indoor Nationals, nine kids went and came home with 11 medals. That showed Paul we had some talent in the area, so we began gearing up for this Olympic qualifier.”

Now, with 27 registered “Chariots”, the club is booming, with each athlete committing only to themselves, and the joy of being fast.

“There is not required practice,” McMullen said. “This is optional play.”

Talent at the helm

McMullen is no stranger to the world of competitive running. “The Pride of Cadillac” captured the national spotlight with national championships in the mile run in 1995 and 1996 as a member of the Eastern Michigan track and field team. He was an eight-time All-American as an Eagle, as well as an All-Mac cross-country runner.

He continued his dominance at the 1996 Olympic Trials, winning the 1,500 to earn a spot on that year’s Olympic team; he finished as a semi-finalist in Atlanta.

Amazingly, his fastest days were yet to come. After college, McMullen ran three professional seasons for Asics shoes and four seasons for Saucony shoes. During that time he would set his personal record in the 1,500, running a 3:33.89 in July 2001 in Monte Carlo.

After his professional career, McMullan enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard at age 29, serving four years as a surface swimmer and federal boarding officer in the Great Lakes. To this day, he holds the Coast Guard’s Cape May (New Jersey) Training Center 1.5-mile run record at 7:09.

Paying it forward

McMullan retired from running in 2004, but his passion for the sport has not faltered as he leads the Chariots of Fire club onto the national scene.

“You can tell he just loves watching the kids run,” Karen Newton-Norder, mother of Seth and Marissa said. “I think he gets more excited than the parents at the races. He is looking out for the long-term running goals for these kids, not just winning right now.”

Regardless of their finish at next week’s Olympics, the club will break for the fall while the kids enjoy time pursuing other endeavors. As winter descends on the Lakeshore, Chariots of Fire will reconvene and begin to prepare for the impending the AAU Indoor National Championships and, more importantly, continue to unlock and enjoy the fun in competition.

“We induct each runner in a special way, they light a torch,” said McMullan. “That torch is represents two things: That God made you fast, and the Olympic spirit that was born in me when I was young.”

With an unorthodox approach to training, an age appropriate competition philosophy and results to back it up from runner and coach, the Chariots of Fire running club is poised to thrust Grand Haven into the limelight next week.

Schedule

Running races at the Junior Olympics will begin Monday and run through Saturday. Oosting will be the first local to hit the track in the 100-meter dash quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Should he earn a spot, the semifinals run on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 3:30, and the finals on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 12:15.

Addison will follow on Tuesday, Aug. 1, running his 1,500 in a timed-final at 8 a.m. The rest of the crew will get their shot at the mile on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 8 a.m.

Seth will run in a timed final of the 800 at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.