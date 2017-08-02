Norder takes seventh in nation at AAU Junior Olympics

Tuesday, Teddy Addison, 14, staged a nine second time drop in the age 14 1,500-meter run to improve from his 75th overall seed to 70th place.

Wednesday, Seth Norder took on the age 11 800-meter dash and put on an inspiring performance. The 11-year-old came into the event seeded 17th overall, putting him in the second-fastest heat.

Norder’s chariot caught fire in the half-mile as he dusted his heat, winning the two-lap race by nearly three seconds. His time of 2:21.35 marked a nine-second personal record in the event and earned him seventh place in the country for his age group.

“It is truly incredible, I can’t believe it,” head coach of Chariots of Fire Paul McMullen said. “It blows me away. I have no words for what you feel when you watch a kid summon the heart of a champion, especially on the national stage.

“(Seth) told me, ‘coach Paul, I couldn’t hear a thing and everyone was screaming so loud!’”

Seth will continue his meet today as he looks to defend or improve his third-overall seed in the one-mile race along with his sister Marissa and fellow Chariot Junior Olympic qualifier Nolan Oosting.