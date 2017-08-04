Chariots of Fire captures national title

On Thursday, Seth Norder, 11, took on the 1,500-meter run in the age 11 division. The young star hoped to defend his No. 3 seed in the event.

The mile run features the fastest children from throughout the country, all finishing among the cream of the crop in their respective regional qualifiers.

Norder took home a gold medal in his signature event, finishing first in the country at 4 minutes, 47.36 seconds, defeating Devin Jones of Miami Gardens, Florida, in second place by more than one second.

Seth's younger sister, Marissa Norder, also ran a one-mile race, taking 46th place overall in the age 9 1,500, with a time of 6:57.38.

Damira Allen, of Chester, Pennsylvania, won the event with a time of 5:08.17.