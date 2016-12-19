U.S. 31 to be closed in Holland area Tuesday night

Intermittent total closures of approximately 10 minutes will be in effect for utility work between 9 and 11:30 p.m. on the highway at Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township. The ramps will also be closed during these short-term closures.

Law enforcement will be present to assist with traffic control.

The work is weather dependent.

In addition, the Michigan Department of Transportation says lane closures for utility work will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on northbound U.S. 31 at James Street, also in Holland Township. That work is also weather dependent.

For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at www.michigan.gov/drive.