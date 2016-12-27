Coming down the road

Next year will be the second that county road millage money shows up in the form of various construction projects. Approved by the county's voters in fall 2014, the 0.5-mill tax is expected to generate roughly $3.9 million in revenue this winter.

According to the Road Commission, the millage money is used exclusively for road projects — and not for administration, operation or routine maintenance costs, such as snow removal.

The tax focuses on primary roads within each township. All the money generated by the millage within a township stays in that township.

With help from the millage, which was collected for the first time in 2015, the Road Commission funded eight road projects this year and two retroactively last year.

The Road Commission will rely on its Strategic Improvement Plan, which was adopted earlier this fall, to map out which roads will get money and when. Drawing on input from local governments and residents, the full plan, including lists of projects slated for each year through 2022, is available on the Road Commission's website.

Next year, the Road Commission will complete 12 road projects in 12 different townships. Some will be funded by the millage, some by state and federal funds, and others from the commission's general budget. In total, about $5.1 million will go through the Road Commission and into major county road projects next year.

The projects are as follows:

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP

68th Avenue, from Fillmore Street to M-45 — Resurfacing and added lanes; $755,500

CHESTER TOWNSHIP

Sehler Street, from 40th Avenue to 24th Avenue — Cape seal surfacing; $152,000

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP

Wilson Street, from 130th Avenue to 112th Avenue — Cape seal surfacing; $171,760

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP

168th Avenue, from Ferris Street to Johnson Street — Reconstruction; $120,000

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP

Quincy Street, from 136th Avenue to 120th Avenue — Resurfacing and 3-foot shoulder; $987,000

PARK TOWNSHIP

152nd Avenue, from Lakewood Boulevard to Ottawa Beach Road — Resurfacing; $294,000

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP

Lakeshore Drive, from Butternut Drive to Croswell Street — Resurfacing; $697,200

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP

120th Avenue, from M-45 to Lincoln Street — Cape seal surfacing; $152,000

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP

168th Avenue, from Van Wagoner Road to county line; $945,000

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP

Linden Drive, from M-45 to Leonard Street — Cape seal surfacing; $147,960

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP

Arthur Street, from Eighth Ave. to Kenowa Street — Cape seal surfacing; $80,000

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP

Adams Street, from 64th Avenue to 48th Avenue — Resurfacing and 3-foot shoulder; $618,500