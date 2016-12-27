Coming down the road

Next year will be the second that county road millage money shows up in the form of various construction projects. Approved by the county's voters in fall 2014, the 0.5-mill tax is expected to generate roughly $3.9 million in revenue this winter.
According to the Road Commission, the millage money is used exclusively for road projects — and not for administration, operation or routine maintenance costs, such as snow removal.
The tax focuses on primary roads within each township. All the money generated by the millage within a township stays in that township.
With help from the millage, which was collected for the first time in 2015, the Road Commission funded eight road projects this year and two retroactively last year.
The Road Commission will rely on its Strategic Improvement Plan, which was adopted earlier this fall, to map out which roads will get money and when. Drawing on input from local governments and residents, the full plan, including lists of projects slated for each year through 2022, is available on the Road Commission's website.
Next year, the Road Commission will complete 12 road projects in 12 different townships. Some will be funded by the millage, some by state and federal funds, and others from the commission's general budget. In total, about $5.1 million will go through the Road Commission and into major county road projects next year.
The projects are as follows:
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP
68th Avenue, from Fillmore Street to M-45 — Resurfacing and added lanes; $755,500
CHESTER TOWNSHIP
Sehler Street, from 40th Avenue to 24th Avenue — Cape seal surfacing; $152,000
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP
Wilson Street, from 130th Avenue to 112th Avenue — Cape seal surfacing; $171,760
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP
168th Avenue, from Ferris Street to Johnson Street — Reconstruction; $120,000
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP
Quincy Street, from 136th Avenue to 120th Avenue — Resurfacing and 3-foot shoulder; $987,000
PARK TOWNSHIP
152nd Avenue, from Lakewood Boulevard to Ottawa Beach Road — Resurfacing; $294,000
PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP
Lakeshore Drive, from Butternut Drive to Croswell Street — Resurfacing; $697,200
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP
120th Avenue, from M-45 to Lincoln Street — Cape seal surfacing; $152,000
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP
168th Avenue, from Van Wagoner Road to county line; $945,000
TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP
Linden Drive, from M-45 to Leonard Street — Cape seal surfacing; $147,960
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP
Arthur Street, from Eighth Ave. to Kenowa Street — Cape seal surfacing; $80,000
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP
Adams Street, from 64th Avenue to 48th Avenue — Resurfacing and 3-foot shoulder; $618,500