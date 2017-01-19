Early thaw triggers seasonal weight restrictions

As of 6 a.m. today, the Ottawa County Road Commission put seasonal weight restrictions into effect on all county roads under its jurisdiction.

A 24-hour recorded answering system has been set up for the public to check the status of weight restrictions by calling 616-842-0086 or 800-394-0290.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials say that, unlike the county, their routes aren’t yet facing any major restrictions.

“We might have restrictions on a few routes in Barry County, but nothing around here,” MDOT Grand Region spokesman John Richard said.

Seasonal weight restrictions are meant to protect Michigan’s local roads from excess weight during periods when the roads are most vulnerable to damage.

“Individuals and companies involved in trucking and hauling heavy loads may wish to check with their county road agency to learn whether their haul routes may be temporarily impacted by this stretch of unseasonably warm weather,” said Denise Donohue, director of the County Road Association of Michigan.

State law allows MDOT, counties and local municipalities to reduce truck weights and speeds on roads that aren’t built to accommodate heavy truck traffic in such conditions.

Richard said transit officials measure the frost levels in the ground to gauge whether or not weight restrictions should be implemented.

“If the air temperature is well above freezing for an extended time, the frost starts to melt and the ground becomes supersaturated or ‘squishy’ under the surface of the road,” he explained.

During the weight restriction period, trucks traveling on posted/restricted roads must reduce speeds and carry lighter loads.

According to the County Road Association of Michigan, roads are particularly vulnerable now because the unseasonably warm temperatures have allowed the surface to thaw, causing water to puddle on and under the roadway while the lower levels remain frozen. The now-spongy surface directly under the roadbed does not provide optimal support, making it very vulnerable to cracking under heavy loads.

The association notes that colder weather will soon return to Michigan and the weight restrictions will be lifted in most locations.

Seasonal weight restrictions are typically in force in Michigan in March and April, which will likely be the case again this year.