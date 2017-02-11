Freezing, thawing takes toll on area roads

“We’re expecting a bad year for potholes,” Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said.

With each sustained warm-up period, the roads that have been frozen begin to thaw from the surface downward, and the melting snow and ice saturate the ground. The roadbed, softened by trapped moisture beneath the pavement, is more susceptible to damage during every significant thaw.

“It’s very common in the springtime to get dozens of complaints about potholes,” McGinnis said. “This year is worse than most because of the oddball freeze-and-thaw cycle that we’ve had.”

During freeze/thaw cycles, water penetrates the pavement surface and refreezes, causing the pavement to be pushed up. Vehicles then push the pavement back down, breaking it and starting a pothole.

"It's normal to get a few days throughout the winter that are warmer than usual, but this year has been unusually sporadic," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. "Extreme temperature fluctuations create many issues for road maintenance."

Both state and local officials say they rely on the public’s feedback to help them find and patch the problematic potholes.

"The quicker we know about where potholes are forming, the sooner we can get them patched," said Mark Geib, MDOT engineer of operations. "Patching them won't last, but will help get us through until warmer temperatures are sustained."

If a pothole is spotted on an “I-,” “U.S.” or “M-” route, conditions can be reported to the MDOT Pothole Hotline at 888-296-4546. Potholes on county routes can be called in to the Ottawa County Road Commission at 616-842-5400.

Grand Haven city officials say they also receive calls about potholes, and note that they have a unique way for people to report them and other problems around town — the SeeClickFix program. The smartphone app allows residents to send photos and comments to the city of anything that needs fixed, and the city can then send repair requests to the appropriate department.

“That’s the whole idea of the SeeClickFix program,” McGinnis said.

According to McGinnis, once the city is notified of a problem, crews can then be dispatched to go out and apply a temporary cold patch to the affected areas.

According to the Ottawa County Road Commission, cold patch is not dependent on warm weather, and road crews like the cold patch because it retains its pliable properties when the temperature drops, so it can be used year-round.

The Road Commission uses cold patching, and a second method known as Dura Patch — a system that utilizes specialized equipment to patch potholes. The Dura Patch system cleans the area with compressed air, applies a tack coat, sprays the emulsion/aggregate mix into the pothole with sufficient force to compact the material as it is applied, and then follows with dry aggregate to prevent lifting.

This process is dependent on warmer weather and is typically only used in the late spring, summer and early fall months.