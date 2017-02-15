Favorable bids received for 168th Ave. project

According to township officials, the bid results received by the DDA provided a good construction price, coming in about 7.2 percent under estimated costs.

According to Township Manager Bill Cargo, the lowest of the five bids received was from Muskegon-based Jackson-Merkey Contractors Inc. in the amount of $945,644. That’s $74,356 below the budget estimate.

The Township DDA Fund budgeted $1.02 million for the project.

Township officials said the five bids had a high of $1,115,110, with an average price of just over $1.02 million, and a median bid of $982,413.

The Township DDA Board is scheduled to meet at noon today to approve the low bid.

“The project includes about 2,500 feet of road reconstruction, about 1,100 feet of sanitary sewer, about 2,300 feet of storm sewer, (and) just over 5,000 feet of curb and gutter,” Cargo said.

The half-mile project will stretch from Ferris Street to Johnson Street.

Also as part of the work, the township will relocate a sanitary sewer pump station, Cargo noted.

Township officials say they intend to get started on the project at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

“The project will only occur during the summer construction season so we don’t conflict with the busing of students,” Cargo explained. “Because 168th Avenue is a major bus thoroughfare where buses are taking students to the high school and so forth, we actually will not start construction until June 19, with substantial completion by Sept. 1.”

The 168th Avenue project will be paid for out of the township’s DDA Fund. The Ottawa County Road Commission has also agreed to contribute $120,000 toward it.