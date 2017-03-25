Come learn about the Grand Ave. project

“They will probably start to see signs go up and barricades delivered to the site next week,” said Julie Beaton, manager of the city’s streets and utilities department.

Beaton noted that construction materials could be delivered shortly thereafter.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Jackson-Merkey (the project’s contractor) isn’t underway by the 10th (of April), if not a little before,” she said.

A public meeting and open house has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Grand Haven Community Center to help residents learn more about the project. The meeting will provide information such as project phasing scheduling, detours and access to the site, and detailed project plans so people can see if and how the work will affect their property.

“We will follow up with a letter that’s a summary of the main points at the open house, because not everyone can make it,” Beaton said.

Beaton said the open house will also allow the city and construction officials to meet with residents and see if there are any special needs that need to be accommodated during the work.

“We like to get to know those folks and where they live, and how we’re going to handle them,” Beaton said.

City Council approved the $1.9 million project in February. Funding comes from the city’s infrastructure bond proceeds and the state.

Beaton said the crew from Jackson-Merkey is in familiar territory, as they also worked on the first phase of the project last year.

“The plan is to move from west to east,” Beaton said of the upcoming work. “We’re trying to have clean breaks between the phasing.”

Beaton noted that the second phase is “a little more complex than last year,” but said she believes everyone will get the hang of it.

“We’ve got more side streets, more full-time residents, (and) more water and sewer connections to make,” she explained. “This requires a little bit more finesse.”

During the construction, only local traffic — people who reside within the project limits — will be allowed into the work zone. Residents will be provided with windshield decals for their vehicles.

“It’s important for everyone’s safety and well-being to follow the detours, even if you think you can go in,” Beaton said.