New director selected to lead Harbor Transit

“Tiffany Bowman has accepted the position,” said Harbor Transit Board member and Ferrysburg City Manager Craig Bessinger. “Her start date is June 12.”

The board last week selected Bowman to be the new director of Harbor Transit. She will start with a base salary of about $76,300 and full benefits.

Bowman was selected from a field of seven applicants. The applicants were narrowed down to four, and then two were invited back for final interviews.

“The board is excited to start working with her,” Bessinger said.

The interview team consisted of Bessinger, Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis, Grand Haven Human Resources Manager Bonnie Suchecki and Harbor Transit Board member Joanne Marcetti.

“Currently, she works for Macatawa Area Express down in Holland,” Bessinger said.

Bowman has 15 years experience working as the transportation manager and assistant operations manager for Macatawa Area Express, which operates in the Holland and Zeeland area. It has operated fixed bus routes and demand response service since 2000.

Bowman also served as the transportation program director for Pioneer Resources.

Manderscheid is set to retire June 16. Bessinger said there will be a “good week of overlap” when Bowman begins her job and the day Manderscheid leaves.

Manderscheid joined Harbor Transit as the city’s transportation director in 2008. He previously worked as area manager for Michigan Gas Utilities.

Harbor Transit has seen various expansions and improvements since Manderscheid took over. The service area has more than quadrupled in size and now covers a 55-square-mile area, which includes Grand Haven city and township, Spring Lake village and township, and Ferrysburg. In addition, more than $3.4 million has been invested in new vehicles, upgraded technology and building enhancements.

The overall operation has seen its staff grow to 65 full- and part-time employees. Manderscheid, who also oversees the seasonal trolley operation and the newly established Harbor Trolley Service, directs an enterprise with an annual budget of $3 million.