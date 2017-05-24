logo

ROAD CONSTRUCTION

Lane closures planned today along U.S. 31 north of Muskegon

• Yesterday at 10:32 AM

Those heading south on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter lane closures Wednesday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The closures for road work will be near the south branch of the Muskegon River. The work is weather dependent.

For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.

