ROAD CONSTRUCTION Lane closures planned today along U.S. 31 north of Muskegon • Yesterday at 10:32 AM Those heading south on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter lane closures Wednesday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closures for road work will be near the south branch of the Muskegon River. The work is weather dependent. For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.