168th Ave. project to begin next week

Construction crews are expected to begin the reconstruction of 168th Avenue from Ferris Street to Johnson Street on Tuesday.

“The construction will start from the Ferris end and move northbound,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said.

The work, Cargo said, is part of the Grand Haven Township Downtown Development Authority’s TIF (tax increment financing) plan. The 168th Avenue project will be paid for out of the township’s DDA Fund, and the Ottawa County Road Commission has also agreed to contribute $120,000 toward work.

The Township DDA has budgeted $1.02 million for the project. Earlier this year, township officials noted that prices for the reconstruction project came in about 7.2 percent less than the estimates.

The lowest bid, which came from Jackson-Merkey Contractors, was for $945,644. That’s $74,356 below the budget estimate.

Work will include road reconstruction with curb and gutter and storm sewer, an extension of sanitary sewer to the north, and non-motorized path overlay.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 25. Township officials say road work will generally be conducted between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with possible work on Saturdays.

Township officials say that for the safety of all residents and construction crews, they are asking that people stay out of the construction area during and after work hours, and to be aware of construction equipment in the area.

For the duration of the project, 168th Avenue will be closed from Ferris to Johnson. However, access to homes and businesses will be maintained. A detour route will be posted utilizing U.S. 31 and Hayes Street.

“There will be access points, and if we need to, we will be keeping the road open for local traffic,” Cargo said.

Residents who have questions or concerns regarding the project are encouraged to contact the Grand Haven Township Public Services Department at 616-842-5988 or Prein & Newhof Engineering at 231-798-0101.