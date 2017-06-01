M-231 speed jump coming soon

“(We’re) currently scheduled to have the new speed limit signs installed on M-231 by the Fourth of July,” MDOT Grand Region spokesman John Richard said.

The 10 mph increase for M-231 is a part of a statewide hike in some freeway and non-freeway speeds that were put into effect May 1. The 7-mile link between M-104 and Lake Michigan Drive in Ottawa County was identified as part of the 900 miles of non-freeway roads in Michigan to be increased from 55 to 65 mph. Another 600 miles of freeway were increased to 75 mph.

MDOT and the state police announced the changes in accordance with Public Act 445 of 2016, which tasked the two agencies with increasing speed limits on some state highways and freeways based on 85th-percentile speeds (the speed at or below which 85 percent of traffic is moving), and the results of engineering and safety studies.

The state law requires that the modified speed limits be in place prior to Jan. 5, 2018. Until the signs along the road are changed, law enforcement officials say that the posted speed limit of 55 mph along M-231 needs to be followed.

“Our deputies have been monitoring the speeds on M-231 and may be issuing warnings for speeds closer to 65 mph,” said Sgt. Steve Austin of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. “At this point, I have not seen an increase in any tickets on that roadway, and deputies are just in a transition period knowing that it has been established for 65 mph, just not technically in place as of yet. With that said, it’s the deputies’ discretion to issue a ticket or a warning, and driving the posted limit at 55 mph may be your best option.”

Austin noted that, since May 1, there have been 10 tickets issued for speeding on M-231: five for 83 mph-plus, including one at 94 mph, and four for 75 mph-plus.

“There were 31 warnings of cars stopped for various violations of the motor vehicle code, including speeding,” he added.

— You gain about 10.9 minutes each hour by increasing your vehicle’s speed from 55 to 65 mph.

— At 65 mph, it takes 0.92 minutes to travel 1 mile.

— You’ll reach your destination 1.17 minutes earlier, for a total travel time of 6.46 minutes.

