Harbor Transit operating on 'limited service' today

“We’ve got a technical issue with a couple of busses and we’re not able to operate them,” Transportation Director Tom Manderscheid said. “We’re operating on the side of caution.”

“Limited service” means the local bus service will only be providing essential visits such as rides to work, daycare, medical appointments and prescription pickups, physical therapy, court hearings, car repair pickup, and Secretary of State office visits.

“With school being in session and Social Security day being here, we just decided that rather than provide the people poor service, we’d provide ‘limited service,’” Manderscheid said.

Manderscheid noted that operations should return to normal on Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of “limited service” returning again on Monday.

“This weekend, we’ll be OK because we usually run eight busses,” he said. “On the weekdays, we’re running 27 busses at peak.”

On Saturdays, Harbor Transit operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last call taken at 3:30 p.m. On Sundays, service runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., however advance reservation is required.