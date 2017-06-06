Museum ship sets sail back to South Haven

The 1800s wooden vessel made an emergency visit to North Shore Marina in Grand Haven after losing its transmission on June 2, said volunteer crew member Eric Standen.

Once officials from the Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven were able to make arrangements, the vessel sailed up the Lake Michigan coast and was towed into the travel hoist area at North Shore Marina late Thursday afternoon.

The marina’s general manager, Jill Kinkema, said the ship had to be pulled from the water to remove its shaft so the transmission could be replaced. Museum officials took advantage of the incident to move up an out-of-the-water inspection by the Coast Guard that had been planned for the fall.

Standen said Tuesday morning that they had “beautiful sailing weather” and expected to make it back to South Haven in about eight hours.

The ship, which can hold a total of 35 people, was sailing with a crew of seven.

More information on the museum and tall ship can be found online at www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org.