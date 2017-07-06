Robbins Road lane changes to occur Friday

The current four-lane configuration — two lanes both eastbound and westbound — will be eliminated and changed to a three-lane configuration. The new layout will include lanes for traffic heading east and west, plus a dedicated center left-turn lane.

“The project comes out of a traffic study done last year,” Department of Public Works Director Derek Gajdos said. “It was necessary because of the impacts of the new medical facility.”

Pavement marking crews will remove the existing markings and immediately place the new lane markers. Traffic will be directed by the marking crew during the project.

Traffic signal work will also be completed at Ferry and Beechtree streets on Friday.

At the Ferry intersection, crews are replacing the existing wire-hung traffic signal with a new “box span” design — signals located at each corner of the intersection. A dedicated left-turn signal phase for all four directions of travel will also be a part of the upgrade.

At Beechtree and Robbins, Gajdos said the existing traffic signals are being adjusted to better align with he new traffic lane configuration.

City officials ask that motorists who need to travel through the construction area during the changeover process provide a safe distance from construction vehicles, slow down during the marking operations, and be aware of potential traffic signal irregularities.