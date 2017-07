The road will be closed between Lake Michigan Drive and Hiawatha Drive for three weeks for drainage improvements. The project begins at 8 a.m. Monday, and work is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

The detour route for the project is Lake Michigan Drive to U.S. 31; U.S. 31 to Fillmore Street; and Fillmore Street to Hiawatha Drive.