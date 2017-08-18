Tri-Cities Connector Trail to close for six-week project

The City of Grand Haven announced Thursday that the Tri-Cities Connector Trail will close in early September for a planned reconstruction and maintenance project.

“(It’ll be a) total closure because of the type of work that they will be doing,” said Vester Davis, assistant to the city manager.

The project will replace damaged ornamental fencing, clean and coat the sky bridge and piers, treat the boardwalk railing system, repair asphalt, and restore turf.

Grand Haven City Council accepted a bid recommendation on May 15 from Moore & Bruggink Inc. to contract with AnLaan Corp. for $186,637 to complete the trail improvements.

Officials estimate that the Connector Trail will be closed for about six weeks. Bicyclists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the trail for the duration of the project.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have an alternative route for the Tri-Cities Connector Trail,” Davis said. “We’re hoping that those who receive this notice receive alternate transportation if they have to cross the bridge.”

The Tri-Cities Connector Trail was built in 2001. It is a shared community asset that the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg and Village of Spring Lake all financially contribute to maintaining.

“It’s a lifetime shared agreement, sharing in the cost of maintenance,” Davis said.

According to Davis, the agreement is set up to allocate costs based on community population. Grand Haven will pay for half of the project, while Ferrysburg and Spring Lake will each contribute 25 percent of the maintenance cost.