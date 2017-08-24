Electronic school speed zone signs coming soon

Grand Haven Township and Grand Haven Area Public Schools recently completed an agreement to install electronic school speed zone signs near Peach Plains and Rosy Mound elementary schools.

“It was proposed by Township Treasurer Bill Kieft,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said. “He thought that with the amount of traffic on Comstock and Lakeshore that the amount of signage there needed to be improved.”

Cargo said Kieft brought the idea up at a special meeting on April 27 during a discussion of possible ways the Township Board could allocate funding from the township’s undesignated fund balance, which was in excess of its $1.6 million target. The new speed zone signs were one of several ideas generated at that meeting, Cargo said.

The signs will cost a total of about $35,000. That cost includes the purchase and installation of the four signs, and the cost to install electrical service for them.

The township will pay for the installation and maintenance costs associated with the new signs. The Grand Haven school district will assume operational responsibility of the signs.

“We expect three of four to be installed (before school starts),” Cargo noted.

It’s expected that both of the new signs for Peach Plains Elementary School and one of the two signs for Rosy Mound Elementary School will be installed prior to the start of the school year on Sept. 5. Because of difficulties associated with Consumers Energy installing new electrical service, one of the signs along Lakeshore Drive near Rosy Mound will not be installed until after school starts.