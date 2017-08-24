West Fruitport Road closed on northwest side of Spring Lake

The West Fruitport Road dip off the north end of Stahl (Hanky Pank) Bayou, between Judson and Walker roads, is closed to all traffic at this time, according to Scott Saigeon, assistant county highway engineer for the Muskegon County Road Commission.

“There were potholes forming due to water saturating the base,” Saigeon said.

He noted that a spring under the road and the high water table were causing road deterioration.

Work crews are installing new drainage. Once that is complete, they will have to repave whatever section of road has been removed, he said.

Saigeon said it would be at least the middle of next week before the road reopens. It could be longer.

This is the same area that experienced a culvert washout several years ago, causing the road to be closed in the area for an extended period of time.

The detour is Judson to Pontaluna to Walker.