GH sees 4 cargoes in past week

On Aug. 24, Pere Marquette Shipping’s tug/barge Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 came into port with a load of stone for Verplank’s dock in Ferrysburg.

Later on that day, Central Marine Logistics’ self-unloading steamship Wilfred Sykes arrived with a load of slag for Meekoff’s D&M on Harbor Island. The Sykes was gone by morning.

Early Monday, Grand River Navigation’s self-unloading motor vessel Manitowoc delivered a load of coal to the Board of Light & Power plant on Harbor Island and was gone a little after noon.

The Sykes returned to Grand Haven on Monday evening with another load of slag, this time for Verplank’s.

The articulated tug/barge Bradshaw McKee/St. Marys Conquest were scheduled to arrive to unload cement at the terminal in Ferrysburg on Tuesday night.

Of the ships that visited this week, the Manitowoc is the most infrequent, with this being its fourth visit to Grand Haven this season.

The Manitowoc was built as the Paul Thayer in 1973 by the American Shipbuilding Co. of Lorain, Ohio. Managed by Kinsman Marine Transit, it was christened in honor of the chairman of Ling-Temco-Vought, the parent company of Jones and Laughlin Steel Co.

After a series of owners and managing companies, the Thayer wound up in the Oglebay Norton fleet and was rechristened as the Earl W. Oglebay in 1995.

In 2007, the Wisconsin and Michigan Steamship Co. purchased the Oglebay and shortened its name to Earl W. During this time, it was operated by Lower Lakes Transportation. 2008 saw Lower Lakes Transportation purchase the vessel and rename it the Manitowoc, after the Manitowoc River, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

It is 630 feet long; 68 feet, 2 inches wide; and 36 feet, 11 inches deep. It has a capacity of 19,500 tons, with an unloading boom 260 feet long. The Manitowoc is powered by a 5,600-horsepower Alco diesel engine that allows the vessel to operate at a speed of 16.1 knots. Additionally, it is equipped with a bow thruster.

The Kaye E. Barker is expected to deliver a load to Grand Haven soon. It may have already visited by the time this is published.