Grand Ave. project entering the homestretch

“It is wrapping up very, very quickly,” Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos said Tuesday. “They’re right on schedule.”

Gajdos noted that while there was some challenges, construction crews have done a good job of making up time and keeping within the project’s timeline.

According to the city’s latest construction activity update, contractors this week will be finishing up the storm sewer installation, completing any old water or storm sewer removals, and beginning road bed construction activities.

During the week of Sept. 5, contractors are expected to install the curb and gutter and complete final grading, and it’s also possible that the base course asphalt could be installed at the end of this week.

During the week of Sept. 11, contractors are planning to install sidewalks and drive approaches, and start the finish grade and restoration work on the terrace areas and yards.

Final paving is anticipated to be completed by Oct. 1, and Gajdos noted that there is a hope that paving could be completed by Sept. 22.

But with school starting next week and the final completion date still a month away, city officials say they’re making contingency plans to deal with Mary A. White Elementary School traffic. According to Gajdos, the intersection of Wisconsin Street and Grand will be open to through-traffic heading north and south on Wisconsin beginning the first day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Gajdos said residents are urged to use caution while driving through the area of the construction site, and to be courteous to residents on Wisconsin and Orchard.

Grand Avenue, between Wisconsin and Sheldon, will be reopened once the route is paved. Once this occurs, traffic from Mary A. White is encouraged to use Grand to exit the school zone.

Gajdos noted that all paving operations within the intersection of Grand and Wisconsin will be completed outside of school hours.