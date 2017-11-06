A look ahead to 2018 township road projects

In Northwest Ottawa County, Grand Haven Township officials have identified what roads will receive care in 2018 from the Ottawa County Road Commission, as identified in the commission’s 2018-22 Strategic Improvement Plan.

“Lakeshore Drive will be resurfaced from Rosy Mound Drive to the (Grand Haven) city limits in 2018 at a cost of about $650,000,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said.

The Lakeshore resurfacing project will be funded by the Road Commission’s 2014 voter-approved millage. More than $7.8 million has been collected from the 2015 and 2016 millage, and it’s anticipated that approximately $4 million will be collected from the 2017 winter taxes and will be disbursed to the Road Commission in 2018.

Additionally, Robbins Road will be resurfaced from Pine Street to Mercury Drive in 2018 at a cost of about $322,000, and Hayes Street will be resurfaced from Lakeshore Drive to U.S. 31 at a cost of $153,000.

The township would supplement the Road Commission in 2018 and proposed the following: $10,000 for crack sealing, $33,200 for dust control and $442,750 for street resurfacing, Cargo noted.

He added that he’ll also discuss with the Road Commission whether any gravel roads within the township should be regraveled.

“If so, the Ottawa County Road Commission will provide a 50 percent match,” Cargo said.

In 2019, the county’s voter-approved millage would fund the resurfacing of 1.9 miles of Comstock Street in the township, from 168th Avenue to Mercury Drive, at a cost of about $834,000.

Other 2018 Northwest Ottawa County road projects

Several other townships in Northwest Ottawa County will have notable repair and maintenance projects in 2018, including Crockery, Robinson and Spring Lake.

Crockery Township — Cape seal surfacing on 2 miles of Cleveland Street from 112th Avenue to 96th Avenue at a cost of $162,000.

Crockery Township/Spring Lake Township — Resurface 2.1 miles of Leonard Road from 148th Avenue to 130th Avenue Roads at a cost of $1.1 million.

Robinson Township/Allendale Township — Resurface and 3-foot paved shoulders on 4.83 miles of Osborn/Bass/Warner. The cost of the project is $2.07 million, with $562,150 in federal funding and $1,618,595 in Road Commission funding.

Spring Lake Township — Cape seal surfacing on 1.48 miles of Hickory Street from 174th Avenue to West Spring Lake at a cost of $119,880.

Spring Lake Township — Cape seal surfacing on 1.5 miles of Taft Street from 174th Avenue to West Spring Lake at a cost of $121,500.