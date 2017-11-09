road work Lane closures on northbound US 31 Tribune Staff • Today at 9:53 PM NORTON SHORES — Daytime lane closures for utility work will be in place Friday and Saturday on northbound U.S. 31, just south of Pontaluna Road. The closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is weather dependent. For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.