road work

Lane closures on northbound US 31

Tribune Staff • Today at 9:53 PM

NORTON SHORES — Daytime lane closures for utility work will be in place Friday and Saturday on northbound U.S. 31, just south of Pontaluna Road.

The closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work is weather dependent.

For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.

