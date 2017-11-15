road work Lane closures on I-96 at Coopersville • Today at 5:30 PM COOPERSVILLE — Lane closures for road work will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, on I-96 just west of 68th Avenue at Coopersville. The work is weather dependent, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.