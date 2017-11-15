logo

Lane closures on I-96 at Coopersville

• Today at 5:30 PM

COOPERSVILLE — Lane closures for road work will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, on I-96 just west of 68th Avenue at Coopersville.

The work is weather dependent, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.

