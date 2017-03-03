Davis invited to Team USA tryouts

The tryouts are for spots on the U.S. Women's National Team, U.S. Collegiate National Team programs and the U.S. Junior National Team. The tryout will evaluate approximately 244 athletes from 81 colleges from across the country and will begin at 4 p.m. today and conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday.

All sessions of the tryout will be streamed live and can be viewed at www.teamusa.org/usa-volleyball/usa-teams/indoor-volleyball/women/national-team-tryouts.

Davis’ teammates Sammy Condon and Darien Bandel were also invited to tryout.

"I am very excited that Sammy, Darien, and Krysteena will be representing Oakland and our program at the USA Volleyball Open Tryout this year," said Oakland head coach Rob Beam. "This is an important opportunity for each of them to compete for positions on the women's national team, as well as domestic and international collegiate training teams. They are a part of a select group of the best players in the country that have this chance. I am proud of their work as Golden Grizzlies and wish them the best as they travel to Colorado Springs."

Davis, a redshirt sophomore middle hitter, broke the program's single-season total blocks (143) and block assists (133) record last season. She led the team in blocks per set with 1.14, which ranks fifth all-time in a single season and ranked fourth in the Horizon League. Davis finished the season ranking 46th in the NCAA in total blocks.

Condon, a redshirt senior middle hitter, was an All-Horizon League First Team selection in 2016, becoming just the second player in the Division I era to earn First Team All-League honors three consecutive seasons. She finished the season ranking ninth all-time in career kills (816), kills per set (2.34) and total blocks (312), while ranking third in hitting percentage (.269), eighth in block assists (294) and fourth in blocks per set (0.90). She also registered 111 block assists, tied for fourth-most in a single season in Oakland history, while leading the team in hitting percentage at .269 which ranked 10th in the Horizon League.

Bandel, a junior outside hitter finished the 2016 season with 31 services aces, ranking 10th all-time in a single season. She also ranked 10th in the Horizon League play in service aces with 28 (0.25/set). Bandel recorded a career-high 23 kills, hitting .435 against Wright State on Sept. 30, the most any Oakland player recorded all season. She was named Horizon League Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-25 and Most Valuable Player at the Bucknell Invite Sept. 16-17.

USA Volleyball will use #USAVTryout as the tryout hashtag for photos, notes, quotes and stories posted to its social media platforms under the handle @usavolleyball. Selected athletes will be notified by early March. USA Volleyball will announce the selections by the end of March once all roster spots are confirmed.