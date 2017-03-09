Spring Lake's Grimmer, Donnelly sign with Lake Forest

Grimmer has been a staple of the Spring Lake volleyball program over her high school career, and led the team in aces (51), kills (228) and digs (322) in her senior campaign.

Donnelly finished with 190 kills and led the team in blocks with 65.

For Spring Lake head coach Cassidy Hazekamp, the two seniors will be remembered as shining examples of what it means to be a student-athlete.

“Proud doesn't even begin to describe these two seniors,” she added. “The time, dedication, and heart they have given to this program, on and off the court, is true leadership.

“I am excited for their futures at Lake Forest, and for them to be able to continue to play a game they are so passionate about. Not only are these girls incredible student-athletes, but they are exceptional women as well.”