Beach volleyball returns to State Park

Here are the tournament’s results:

Junior U-12

1st place: Kaitlyn Wilkie and Mia Sweirbut

2nd place: Avery Veltman and Aluxus Barry

Juniors U-14

1st Place: Emma Lohr and Tatum Otolski

2nd Place: Mackenzie Gross and Carly Wagasky

Juniors U-16

1st Place: Jahna Salisbury and Morgan Smith

2nd Place: Ashley Slater and Samantha Boeve

Juniors U-18

1st Place: Miya Luckey and Dahalia Jerovsek

Women's A

1st Place: Kenzie Crawford and Kali Crawford

2nd Place: Kamryn Olson and Katie Olson

Men's A

1st Place: Mark Sjoerdsma and David Martinez

2nd Place: Eric Wright and Eldy Moura

Women's AA

1st Place: Lori Armstrong and Chara Harris

2nd Place: Brittany Magsig and Stephanie Wolf

Men's AA

1st Place: Charles VanRees and Logan Webber

2nd Place: Steve Sokol and Andrew Thompson

Coed AA

1st Place: Charles VanRees and Georgia Kobel

Coed A

1st Place: Jessica Prepolec and Maylindima Sampson

Coed B

1st Place: Mackenzie Vallad/Tyler Smith

WMBV will be hosting another tournament July 15-16 at the State Park for another chance to get in on the sun-fueled fun. For more information on the tournament and available camps, visit the West Michigan Beach Volleyball Facebook page.