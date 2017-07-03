Beach volleyball returns to State Park

Here are the tournament’s results:
Junior U-12
1st place: Kaitlyn Wilkie and Mia Sweirbut
2nd place: Avery Veltman and Aluxus Barry
Juniors U-14
1st Place: Emma Lohr and Tatum Otolski
2nd Place: Mackenzie Gross and Carly Wagasky
Juniors U-16
1st Place: Jahna Salisbury and Morgan Smith
2nd Place: Ashley Slater and Samantha Boeve
Juniors U-18
1st Place: Miya Luckey and Dahalia Jerovsek
Women's A
1st Place: Kenzie Crawford and Kali Crawford
2nd Place: Kamryn Olson and Katie Olson
Men's A
1st Place: Mark Sjoerdsma and David Martinez
2nd Place: Eric Wright and Eldy Moura
Women's AA
1st Place: Lori Armstrong and Chara Harris
2nd Place: Brittany Magsig and Stephanie Wolf
Men's AA
1st Place: Charles VanRees and Logan Webber
2nd Place: Steve Sokol and Andrew Thompson
Coed AA
1st Place: Charles VanRees and Georgia Kobel
Coed A
1st Place: Jessica Prepolec and Maylindima Sampson
Coed B
1st Place: Mackenzie Vallad/Tyler Smith
WMBV will be hosting another tournament July 15-16 at the State Park for another chance to get in on the sun-fueled fun. For more information on the tournament and available camps, visit the West Michigan Beach Volleyball Facebook page.