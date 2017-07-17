logo

Beach Volleyball

West Michigan Beach Volleyball results

Tribune Staff • Today at 12:21 AM

The Grand Haven State Park was buzzing with athletic activity this weekend as West Michigan Beach Volleyball hosted their second and final open tournament of the summer alongside the Grand Haven Beach Vault.

Competitors of all ages bumped, set and spiked their way through tiers of competition, with 90 teams competing; it was one of the most successful tournaments in the series to date.

Play began Saturday with the junior, men’s and women’s brackets and continued Sunday with the co-ed division.

Here are the results from this weekend’s beach volleyball action.

Juniors U-12

1st Place: Lexi Armstrong/Mallory Johnson

2nd Place: Benjamin Wilkie/Caleb Cryst

Juniors U-14

1st Place: Mackenzie Gross/Carley Wagasky

2nd Place: Hannah Lourido/Chloe Wagasky

Juniors U-16

1st Place: Samantha Boeve/Quinn Yondo

2nd Place: Megan Liszewski/Hannah Hofmann

Juniors U-18

1st Place: Avery Strohmeyer/Emma Lynn

2nd Place: Abby Guimond/Ly Guimond

Women's A

1st Place: Booth/Malburg

2nd Place: Kober/Newhouse

Women's B

1st Place: Deverney/Campbell

Men's B

1st Place: Derr/Sare

Men's A

1st Place: Jamison George/Kevin Patrick

2nd Place: Eric Wright/Matt Veeneman

Women's AA

1st Place: Lori Armstrong/Megan Sharp

2nd Place: Jenni Shepherd/Sara Smothers

Men's AA

1st Place: Paul Kessenich/Tom McCormack

2nd Place: Jeremy Shaft/Mark Bergman

Coed AA

1st Place: Balcom/Kremers

2nd Place: Lefevre/Merchant

Coed A/B

1st Place: Hepler/Hepler

2nd Place: Wellemeyer/Kammeraad

