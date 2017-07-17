West Michigan Beach Volleyball results

Competitors of all ages bumped, set and spiked their way through tiers of competition, with 90 teams competing; it was one of the most successful tournaments in the series to date.
Play began Saturday with the junior, men’s and women’s brackets and continued Sunday with the co-ed division.
Here are the results from this weekend’s beach volleyball action.
Juniors U-12
1st Place: Lexi Armstrong/Mallory Johnson
2nd Place: Benjamin Wilkie/Caleb Cryst
Juniors U-14
1st Place: Mackenzie Gross/Carley Wagasky
2nd Place: Hannah Lourido/Chloe Wagasky
Juniors U-16
1st Place: Samantha Boeve/Quinn Yondo
2nd Place: Megan Liszewski/Hannah Hofmann
Juniors U-18
1st Place: Avery Strohmeyer/Emma Lynn
2nd Place: Abby Guimond/Ly Guimond
Women's A
1st Place: Booth/Malburg
2nd Place: Kober/Newhouse
Women's B
1st Place: Deverney/Campbell
Men's B
1st Place: Derr/Sare
Men's A
1st Place: Jamison George/Kevin Patrick
2nd Place: Eric Wright/Matt Veeneman
Women's AA
1st Place: Lori Armstrong/Megan Sharp
2nd Place: Jenni Shepherd/Sara Smothers
Men's AA
1st Place: Paul Kessenich/Tom McCormack
2nd Place: Jeremy Shaft/Mark Bergman
Coed AA
1st Place: Balcom/Kremers
2nd Place: Lefevre/Merchant
Coed A/B
1st Place: Hepler/Hepler
2nd Place: Wellemeyer/Kammeraad