West Michigan Beach Volleyball results

Competitors of all ages bumped, set and spiked their way through tiers of competition, with 90 teams competing; it was one of the most successful tournaments in the series to date.

Play began Saturday with the junior, men’s and women’s brackets and continued Sunday with the co-ed division.

Here are the results from this weekend’s beach volleyball action.

Juniors U-12

1st Place: Lexi Armstrong/Mallory Johnson

2nd Place: Benjamin Wilkie/Caleb Cryst

Juniors U-14

1st Place: Mackenzie Gross/Carley Wagasky

2nd Place: Hannah Lourido/Chloe Wagasky

Juniors U-16

1st Place: Samantha Boeve/Quinn Yondo

2nd Place: Megan Liszewski/Hannah Hofmann

Juniors U-18

1st Place: Avery Strohmeyer/Emma Lynn

2nd Place: Abby Guimond/Ly Guimond

Women's A

1st Place: Booth/Malburg

2nd Place: Kober/Newhouse

Women's B

1st Place: Deverney/Campbell

Men's B

1st Place: Derr/Sare

Men's A

1st Place: Jamison George/Kevin Patrick

2nd Place: Eric Wright/Matt Veeneman

Women's AA

1st Place: Lori Armstrong/Megan Sharp

2nd Place: Jenni Shepherd/Sara Smothers

Men's AA

1st Place: Paul Kessenich/Tom McCormack

2nd Place: Jeremy Shaft/Mark Bergman

Coed AA

1st Place: Balcom/Kremers

2nd Place: Lefevre/Merchant

Coed A/B

1st Place: Hepler/Hepler

2nd Place: Wellemeyer/Kammeraad