New events make Battle on the Boardwalk 2017 bigger and better

This year’s tournament will feature freshmen, junior varsity and varsity teams from Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Fruitport and Muskegon Mona Shores battling for supremacy; as well as a free middle school level skill camp, an adult tournament, a yoga class and 5k fun run.

“This is the fifth year we’ll be running this event, and it just seems to grow bigger and bigger with every installment,” Grand Haven head volleyball coach Aaron Smaka said. “I felt like we had done just about everything we could possibly do to for this event, but then someone will come up with another great idea to add to it.”

The tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Grand Haven Waterfront Stadium with the freshmen team matchups. The JV squads will clash at 1:30 p.m. before the varsity battle finishes things off at 4 p.m. The 2017 tournament will also see the return of an adult tournament and morning yoga class on Aug. 24, as well as the addition of a community 5k.

“We added the 5k fun run and that has been a great bonus event to get people to come out the day before the varsity event and go for a run for a great cause,” Smaka said.

Battle on the Boardwalk is made possible through local sponsors, from businesses to individuals, and serves the athletes in more than just tuning them up for the coming season. Sponsors of the tournament help cover the cost of the river-side courts and nets, and fully fund the middle school B volleyball teams, giving 24 additional athletes in the seventh and eighth grades a chance to hit the court. Additionally, in each of the past three years, Battle on the Boardwalk has awarded a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior.

“I'm blown away by the support of the community and the sponsors for this event,” Smaka said. “It's just incredible to have this many people involved and willing to make this event so special.”

The link between the community, the volleyball program and a beautiful setting is a focus for organizers.

“To me, it's more about showcasing our boardwalk and the community,” Smaka said. “We get to use a unique opportunity with our high school athletics to show that off, but I really do think it’s more of a community showcase than a program showcase.

“Besides showcasing our community, we also wanted to create lifelong memories for the kids that are playing in this. They'll have experiences they'll never forget, and most of the seniors will point to this event as one of their fondest memories.”

Grand Haven has dominated the event in their hometown, capturing their fourth straight varsity tournament title in 2016 and the odds are in their favor for a fifth year, but an abundance of bad blood will make this year’s battle one for the ages.

The Bucs fell just one set short of the state quarterfinals last year, losing to Rockford in a tiebreaking fifth set in their regional championship matchup. Grand Haven graduated a stellar class of eight seniors who will be tough to replace across the board, but Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka always seems to reload with a strong program top to bottom.

The Sailors’ final memory from the 2016 season was a sour one, losing in the opening round of the district tournament at home in straight sets to the Bucs. They will certainly be out to get on the boardwalk come tournament time.

The Trojans are coming off a revival season for the program after capturing their first district title since 2011. The rebirth fell short of the state-championship run of 2011 but did give the program a shot in the arm.

On the way to their eventual regional final loss, Fruitport dismissed Spring Lake in the district semifinal match on their home floor. After graduating just two seniors from that team, the Lakers will have plenty of returning power and motivation to knock down their rivals.

In the case of inclement weather, the tournament will be postponed to Aug. 25.