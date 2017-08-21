Prep roundup: Grand Haven spikers finish runner up

The Buccaneers defeated St. Joseph (27-25, 28-26), Grosse Pointe North (25-13, 25-18) and Lowell (19-25, 25-20, 22-20) to finish 3-0 in pool play.

The team went on to defeat O-K Red Conference rival West Ottawa (25-22, 25-19) in the quarterfinal and Jenison (25-17, 25-21) in the semifinals. In the finals, the Buccaneers couldn’t keep pace with Novi, falling 12-25 and 14-25.

"We're a very young team, so to come in and do so well in our first big tournament, it was nice to see,” said Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka. “We had some inexperienced moments, but all in all, our team was extremely scrappy and fought really hard all day long.

"We've got a long way to go, but to come into our first tournament and look at the scores, I’m very pleased with the effort and enthusiasm we showed. “We fought out a lot of close matches, and came out on top most of the time.”

Senior outside hitter Olivia Boeve led the Buccaneers with 10 aces, 33 kills, two blocks and 51 digs, while Ashley Slater added five aces, 22 kills, 11 blocks and 18 digs. Ashlyn Hall recorded team-high 67 assists, while Avery Strohmeyer added 20 kills and nine blocks, Baby Hang had 37 digs, Kelly Klouw had 17 kills and nine blocks and Sam Boeve added 11 aces, 45 assists and 21 digs.

"Olivia Boeve did a nice job doing a little bit of everything for us,” Smaka added. “Avery Strohmeyer had a nice day in the middle, Kelly Klouw and Lauren Yonker did a great job contributing, too.

“Ashley Slater had a nice really nice day, and Ashlyn (Hall) and Sam (Boeve) learned a lot and got a lot better as a the day went on. Baby (Hang) and Olivia Sanborn got better with each match, too.

"We want to grow and consistently improve with each tournament. The first part of the year is tough. We have to play a lot and not practice much. We have to learn on the fly, and sometimes teach the girls things as they are playing a game. The girls do a great job learning and supporting each other.”

Junior varsity: The Grand Haven junior varsity volleyball team started their season with a 5-0 performance at Coopersville High School on Saturday.

The Buccaneers deploy five sophomores with seven freshmen on the junior varsity squad and finished atop the 12-team tournament with a dominant performance.

Outside hitters Jasmine Gard, Olivia Dault and Carley Wagasky led the team in kills with 14 each, while setters Olivia Lovett and Bri Anderson shared 64 assists, Reilly Swierbut recorded 55 digs and Reece Redder led the team with 15 aces.

Fruitport wins TC Central Invite

The Fruitport varsity volleyball squad came flying out of the gates to start their season, finishing a perfect 6-0 at the Traverse City Central Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

The Trojans picked up wins over Lansing Catholic (25-11, 25-11), Traverse City St. Francis (25-23, 25-22), and Benzie Central (25-15, 25-18) to start the day. The team dug deep in the tournament semifinals against Midland for a 25-20, 19-25, 15-12 win.

In the finals, the Trojans fell behind 26-24 in the first set to Caledonia, but answered back by winning the next two sets, 25-23 and 15-13 to claim the invitational championship.

“This was a great team effort, and the kids really stepped up throughout the day and showed some resilience,” said Fruitport head coach Nicole Bayle. “We got down in the finals, and the kids were pretty exhausted, but they dug deep and executed in the final two sets. We were down 16-22 and had lost the first game. (Jordyn) Carlyle stepped up huge, and put some pressure on them from the service line, and we caught the momentum.

“This was a great start to our 2017 season.”

Rachel Paulsen led the Trojans with 34 kills and seven aces on the day, while Jordyn Carlyle added 31 kills and five aces. Kylie Oberlin added 28 kills and six blocks, while Kailey Carmean lead the team with 134 assists and Trinity Busscher added a team-high 71 digs.

Fruitport now turns its attention to Friday’s Battle on the Boardwalk in downtown Grand Haven.

Spring Lake volleyball takes silver finish

Spring Lake volleyball took home the silver bracket championship after playing six games at the Reeths-Puffer Invitational this weekend, finishing 4-2.

The Lakers took losses to Reeths-Puffer, 1-2, and Whitehall, 0-2. They took victories over Fremont, 2-0, Mona Shores, 2-0, and North Muskegon twice, 2-0 in the tournament and 2-1 to take the silver bracket.

Jenna Core led the weekend at the net; recording 51 kills, while Madeline racked up 127 assists. Carley Bench paced the Lakers with 56 digs, while Lauren Hellman and Jencen Sabo led with 13 aces apiece. Finally, Taylor Colquitt recorded a team-high 11 blocks on the weekend.

WMC volleyball reaches semis

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team fell in the semifinal round of the Holton Invitation this weekend, finishing 3-2 overall.

The Warriors recorded two wins over Muskegon (25-11, 25-17 and 25-10, 25-13), and defeated Holton (25-13, 25-19). They lost to Newaygo (21-25, 25-19, 13-15) and Oakridge (25-18, 17-25, 13-15).

Anna Systema led WMC with 15 kills, Chloe Mitchell led with 10 aces and 82 assists. Aubrey Goorman led with eight blocks While Meghan Heiss paced the team with 40 digs.

Fruitport soccer splits opener

The Fruitport boys soccer team started their season on a high note, before being brought back down to earth in a former conference contest.

The Trojans took on the Reeths-Puffer Invitational tournament on Saturday, defeating Shelby, 6-0, and falling to Ludington, 3-1.

In Game 1, Logan Fielding eagerly began his season, scoring a goal in the first minute of play, assisted by Zack Shane. Shane went on to score Fruitport’s next five goals. Cam Shultz and Cody Mayette earned assists in the scoring barrage.

Connor Hines recorded six saves in the shutout.

Game two came with more resistance from the former Lakes Eight competitors. Ludington struck first, capitalizing on a deflection, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Shane continued his productive day, scoring the Trojans’ only goal of the contest off a pass by Fielding.

“We have a need or goal for the first third of the season to build some team cohesion with many new players on the roster,” Fruitport head coach Greg Kobylak said. “(Saturday) we got a small start to that journey, but due to injuries and conflicts that kept players from participating we still have a lot more to go in that area.

“We expect the growth to continue by leaps and bounds in the coming weeks.”

WMC boys soccer kicks off jubilee season

The Western Michigan Christian boys soccer program took on the Inaugural Kevin Witte Memorial Tournament at Holland Christian beginning their 50th year of the soccer program.

They started the tournament with a 3-2 victory over Holland Christian. The Maroons drew a penalty kick to strike first. Just one minute later, Adam Van Hoven scored a thru ball by Tyler Van Beek to even the tally.

Holland Christian retook the lead with their second goal just four minutes later. Van Beek earned his second assist of the day connecting with Charlie Alfree’s noggin on a corner kick. He tallied his final assist on the game-winning goal, connecting with Evan Fles’ feet to seal the deal.

Jacob Moser took the win protecting the goal.

In their second game the Warriors took on Kalamazoo Christian, defeating them, 4-0. Seth Vander Kooi found Brandon Fles on a corner for a header-goal to kick off the offensive bonanza.

Evan Fles, not to be outdone by his younger brother, buried his own header for the Warriors’ second goal, assisted by Alfree.

Brant Zeerip got in on the action on the next WMC corner kick, cleaning up the loose ball and nailing a 25-yard boot. Evan Fles finished the game with an unassisted goal.

Moser and Jeremy Goorman split time to record the shutout in goal, with Goorman blocking a penalty kick in the closing minutes of play.

GH JV water polo opens season

The Grand Haven boys junior varsity water polo team kicked off their season at the Jenison Invitational this weekend, finishing 1-3 with a victory over Hudsonville (10-8) and losses to Rockford (13-7), Grandville (14-10) and Okemos (12-9).

Jack Hardebeck and Carter Brown led the team offensively while keeper Chris Hoffman led the defense.