Volleyball roundup: Spring Lake's Bulthuis records 700th career win

The Lakers took pool-play victories over Lansing Christian, Union and WMC all in two sets before sweeping the first two rounds of bracket play, defeating Orchard View and Greenville.

“I am so proud of this team for what they accomplished at North Pointe Christian,” Bulthuis said. “We had so many people playing in different positions due to the flu bug going around. It’s not always easy to play in a position you are not used to. These girls stepped up to the challenge.”

Finally, Spring Lake met WMC in the finals, downing the Warriors in three sets, 23-25, 25-8, 15-5.

Leading at the service line for the Lakers was Kam Lewkowski with 18 aces. Jencen Sabo led with 34 kills, while Jenna Core and Abbi Perkins added 26 apiece. Madeline Zenas served up 106 assists. Carley Bench led the Spring Lake defense with 56 digs, Kam Lewkowski followed with 38.

The Lakers next match is Friday in Grand Haven at the Battle on the Boardwalk, with varsity play at 4 p.m.

GH volleyball team finishes 3-2 at home invitational

The Grand Haven volleyball team finished 3-2 at their Early Season Invitational on Tuesday at Grand Haven High School.

The Buccaneers defeated Portage Northern (25-16, 24-26, 15-12) and Holland (25-14, 25-15) in pool play, but dropped back-to-back contests to Lapeer (25-23, 24-26, 8-15) and Mona Shores (25-23, 20-25, 14-16), before defeating Portage Northern (25-20, 25-13) to end the day.

Senior standout Olivia Boeve recorded seven aces, 37 kills, four blocks and 41 digs to lead the Bucs (8-3); while Ashley Slater added three aces, 23 kills, four blocks and 12 digs.

Ashlyn Hall recorded eight aces to go along with 56 assists and 18 digs; Avery Strohmeyer had a team-high 12 blocks; while Baby Hang added 37 digs; Olivia Sanborn added 23 digs; and Sam Boove added nine blocks, 51 assists and 16 digs.

“We lost a couple of close matches in pool play tonight, said Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka. “We had opportunities to win each match and didn't take advantage. We played tight in those matches. We beat Portage Northern, before losing in three sets to both Mona Shores and Lapeer.”

Junior varsity: The Grand Haven junior varsity volleyball team went 2-1 at their home quad Monday, beating Grant (25-14, 25-16) and Western Michigan Christian (25-14, 25-22), before falling to Lowell (22-25, 21-25).

Ava Bouwman recorded eight kills to lead the Bucs (7-1), while Olivia Dault added seven. Reilly Sweirbut added 24 digs, Olivia Lovett added 24 assists and Lexi Kallio and Ashlyn Paul each recorded three blocks.

Freshmen: The Grand Haven freshmen volleyball team started their season with a 2-1 finish at their home quad Tuesday. The Bucs defeated Lowell and Grant, but lost their match to East Grand Rapids.

Outside hitters Maggie Walsh and Eryn Beecham led in kills with six each, while right-side hitter Kayelyn Shannon took the lead in kills for the day with eight. Setters Kiya Jettner and Kayelyn Shanahan each had 22 assists.

Josie Mast recorded 24 digs, while Kayelyn Shanahan had nine aces.

WMC volleyball finishes runner-up at NorthPointe Christian

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team also took part in the NorthPointe Christian Invitational, falling to Spring Lake in the championship match.

On the way to their finals appearance, the Warriors went 2-1 in pool play and defeated Grand Rapids Prep and NorthPointe Christian in bracket play.

WMC opened the day defeating Grand Rapids Union, 25-16, 25-11, and Lansing Christian, 25-16, 25-19. They finished off pool play with a close loss to spring lake, 13-25, 24-25.

In the quarterfinals, the Warriors downed Grand Rapids Prep, 25-16, 25-14. Their first three-set affair came in the semifinals against NorthPointe, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10.

Rebecca TerHaar led the team with nine aces, while Madison Heiss took the kill count with 32. Chloe Mitchel led the way with 105 assists.

“The Warriors finally turned into the team I see everyday at practice,” WMC head coach Trent Smillie. “They were aggressive and kept to our game plan most of the day.”

WMC returns to the court Saturday at home, hosting the fifth annual Warrior Showdown, featuring some of the top teams in Class C.