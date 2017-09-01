Prep Roundup: Grand Haven volleyball wins End of Summer Bash

The Buccaneers lost to Grandville (19-25, 25-7, 10-15), but reeled off five consecutive wins to end the day. Grand Haven defeated Forest Hills Central (20-25, 25-19, 15,10), Livonia Churchill (25-23, 26-24), Traverse City West (26-24, 26-28, 15-10), Orchard View (25-13, 25-8) and Zeeland East (25-17, 25-17).

“We lost to Grandville to open the day, but from there, we won the rest of our matches and really played well as a team,” said Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka. “Zeeland East turned out to be the championship match of the tournament due to the round-robin style and both teams being 4-1 heading into that match.

“That match was our best volleyball that we’ve played all year. It was a really good way to end a hectic few weeks of volleyball heading into the Labor Day break. We’re excited with where we are at right now, and we’re excited to get four days of practice in next week to work on some things and get ready for the Novi tournament next Saturday.”

Senior standout Olivia Boeve recorded seven aces, 49 kills and 47 digs to lead the Bucs (18-7), while Ashley Slater added 35 kills, nine blocks and 16 digs.

Also adding key contributions for Grand Haven were: Lauren Jonker (14 kills, 10 blocks), Kelly Klouw (five aces, 11 kills, 11 blocks, 17 digs), Sarah Knoll (three aces, 16 kills, four blocks, seven digs), Ashlyn Hall (70 assists and 21 digs), Sam Boove (59 assists and 24 digs) and junior varsity call-up Reilly Sweibert (five aces, five assists and 35 digs).

Junior varsity: the Grand Haven junior varsity squad finished 1-2 at East Kentwood on Thursday. The team defeated Kenowa Hills (25-18, 25-8), but lost to Byron Center (24-26, 22-25) and Forest Hills Central (23-25, 20-25).

Jasmine Gard led the Bucs (10-3) with eight kills and 16 digs, while Ashlyn Paul and Olivia Dault each had 11 kills. Reese Redder and Carley Wagasky each added 18 digs, while Olivia Lovett had 36 assists and Lauren Visser and Tessa Winkleman each had three blocks.

Freshmen: the Grand Haven freshmen volleyball squad went 2-1 Thursday night at the East Kentwood quad.

Outside hitter Eryn Beecham led the freshmen girls in kills for the evening with 12, while middle hitters Leah Perkins and Naia Washington and right -side hitter Kayelyn Shanahan each recorded three kills. Setter Kiya Jettner racked up 37 assists, Josie Mast recorded 34 digs and Alyssa Mckay served up 12 aces.

WMC soccer routs Reeths-Puffer

The Western Michigan Christian soccer team beat up on crosstown competition Reeths-Puffer on Thursday night, defeating the Rockets, 4-0.

The Warriors placed three shots on target in the opening 10 minutes of play, before landing their first goal 12 minutes into the game as Chandler Briet sent a cross to Johnscott Finley for the score.

Evan Fles got in on the action just six minutes later, netting an unassisted goal. He struck again in the 34th minute, this time with help from Owen Alfree.

Alfree finished off the Warrior scoring with an unassisted goal of his own on a textbook shot to the corner from 20-yards out.

“The best part of this game is the clean score sheet for our defensive mindset, we really wanted the shutout,” WMC head coach David Hulings said. “It was great to see us handle their possession game. Jameson Goorman played so well off his line to prevent balls over the top and through balls. He killed their attacks early.

“Our scoring attack was pretty unselfish. We shared the ball so well, I couldn’t be more proud of their shared play. It didn’t matter who was in the game, they simply trusted their teammates.

“We won so many balls in the middle that shortened the field for us. Tommy Tencate and Owen Alfree did such a good job in the middle, both stopping their attack and creating ours.”

WMC continues their early-season gauntlet against Mona Shores on Tuesday.

Junior varsity: The WMC JV team fell to Reeths-Puffer, 1-0. The Rockets scored 15 seconds into the game and held on for the win

Spring Lake soccer downs Allendale

The Spring Lake soccer team took home a victory in their second O-K Blue Conference game Thursday, defeating Allendale, 2-0.

The Falcons opened up scoring five minutes into the game, finishing off a Spring Lake corner kick into their own goal. Ben Bouhuis sent the ball into the box on their first corner try to set up the goal.

From there, the Allendale defense regained their focus and held the Lakers scoreless through halftime.

Patrick Lee sealed the deal with a transition goal in the second half, assisted from the head of Jacob Hewitt, who won a 50/50 ball in midfield, sending it up to Lee who finished it off.

“This was a good win for the Lakers,” Spring Lake head coach Jeremy Thelen said. “We played a very good first half, but couldn’t quite beat their defense.

“Our defense tucked in and made sure not to get countered, they showed great focus tonight. It was a good win to get ready for the holiday weekend and for Grand Haven on Tuesday.”

Fruitport soccer falls to Rockford

The Fruitport boys soccer team took on Rockford on Thursday night, falling to the rams, 7-2.

Rockford outshot the Trojans, 20-6, in the contest and lead 6-1 at halftime. Eli VerMerris, assisted by Zack Shane, scored their first half goal.

The two reversed roles for Fruitport’s second half goal. Despite the score, Fruitport head coach Greg Kobylak was happy with the effort.

Connor Hines had a busy day in goal, making 14 saves.

“The score was lopsided, but we played the best soccer of the season in the second half, which is especially impressive since we played with only 14 healthy players,” he said. “We responded with some tactical changes and started to play smarter.

“Many Trojans stepped up amidst the injuries and had impressive performances. Austin Golden, Jerry Bosse and Luke Hronek, to name a few.

“We start phase two of our season next week and are optimistic we are moving in the right direction.”

The Trojans return to the field to face O-K Black Conference opponent Kenowa Hills on Tuesday.

SL girls golf wins first O-K Blue Jamboree

The Spring Lake girls golf team began their O-K Blue Conference championship defense on the right foot, winning their first league contest by three strokes.

The Lakers carded a total score of 170, ahead of newcomer NorthPointe Christian at 173, Grand Rapids Catholic Central at 192 and Grand Rapids West Catholic at 202.

Madelyn Nelson paced Spring Lake, finishing with a score of 37 over the nine-hole round. Hannah Klein and Phoebe Saunders followed at 42, ahead of Kayle Ratschke with a 49, while Alana Sprague shot a 51 and Kate Galloway finished at 52.

The Lakers return to the golf course on Tuesday for their second conference jamboree hosted by Coopersville.

WMC volleyball splits tri-match

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team finished 1-1 at their home tri-match on Wednesday.

The Warriors defeated Lansing Christian (25-8, 25-15), but fell to Zion Christian (25-19, 22-25, 10-15).

Abby Summerfield led the Warriors (10-13) with five aces and 22 digs, while

Madison Heiss added seven kills, three blocks and 11 digs.

Chloe Mitchell led the team in assists with 36, while Aubrey Goorman led the team in blocks with four.

“We played one of the best matches of the season against Lansing Christian,” said

WMC head coach Trent Smillie. “It was our highest team hitting efficiency of the season. In the second match versus Zion, our attacking was either right at a defender or an error. We played really well in other parts of the game, but passing serve struggled and attacking we were not aggressive when we needed to be, and we were too aggressive when we needed to back off.

“We are learning every day. The Zion match will leave a sour taste, but I don’t want to forget how well we played the match before that. We will analyze our stats, watch some video and work on the things we need the most over the next two weeks. We played 23 matches in the last 11 days, so this is a great time to get used to school days and homework as we prepare for our conference schedule. The growth this team has had in those 11 days is incredible and we are a month ahead of where I thought we would be right now.”

The Warriors return to the court Tuesday when they travel to Manistee to open Lakes Eight Conference play.