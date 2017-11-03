Western Michigan Christian volleyball team falls to Ravenna in district semifinals

The Bulldogs outlasted the Warriors, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-6 to advance to Friday’s district finals match against North Muskegon at 7 p.m.

In the first semifinal match, North Muskegon beat Holton in three sets, 25-19, 25-8 and 25-13.

Meghan Heiss led the Warriors with five service points and 12 digs, while Abby Summerfield added four service points and 10 digs.

Aubrey Goorman led the team in kills with five, while Chloe Mitchell led the team in assists with 13.

“We really struggled with passing the serve of the Bulldogs tonight,” said WMC head coach Trent Smillie. “The crowd was big and the atmosphere was really loud. Our passers struggled and the Bulldogs’ passing didn’t. They have the toughest conference in the area this season, and I think they are used to that situation much more than we were.

“When we attacked, we often attacked right at a defender and that made it even more difficult to score points. Only Aubrey Goorman was being successful with her corner attacks. I apologized to our team for not preparing them for the crowd situation we faced tonight. I think that made the biggest impact on our first ball contact tonight.”

The Warriors finish the season at 26-24-1.