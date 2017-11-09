Fruitport volleyball team on the verge of a regional title

This year’s Fruitport volleyball squad will have a chance to take another step toward adding a fourth state title to the trophy case as they prepare to take on Grant today in the Class B regional final at Orchard View High School.

The first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Trojans are coming off a well-earned win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Tuesday, in which the team had to overcome a weird ending to the third set that might have psyched out a lesser team.

This year’s squad didn’t flinch, however, and ended the fourth set with a 25-14 surge.

Now, the team must prepare for a Grant (43-12-5) squad that defeated Grand Rapids South Christian on Tuesday, 3-1.

The Tigers won the first set, 25-23. In the second set, the Sailors made the plays late to record a 25-23 win. The third set saw the Tigers come alive on the service line and defensively to win, 25-18.

The Tigers then closed out the match with a 27-25 marathon set in the fourth round to advance past the Sailors.

Kylie Patton had 22 kills to lead the Tigers, followed by Olivia Keelean with 11 and Taylor Wegener with seven. Nicole Whan had 49 assists along with two service aces. Jill Arends led the team in service aces with four and Brooklyn Presler added one.

Taylor Wegener and Olivia Keelean played great defense earning 18 and 17 digs each. Kylie Patton contributed five blocks, while Olivia Keelean contributed three.

Fruitport will have to play another round of amazing defense and use crisp passing in order to upend the Tigers, but the squad has steadily improved with each passing match.

Look for Rachel Paulsen, Kylie Oberlin and Jordyn Carlyle to lead the attack, while Trinity Busscher and Kailey Carmean anchor the team’s defense.