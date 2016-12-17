Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Snow before 1 am, then snow showers after 1 am. Low around 18. North wind 9 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Sunday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as minus 3. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 1 inch possible.

Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 14 to 16 mph.