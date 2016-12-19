Wind advisory continues for lakeshore counties

Hazardous weather:

— Mainly southwest winds gusting to up to 50 mph.

— Winds will begin to diminish Tuesday evening.

— Blowing and drifting snow, especially in open areas.

Impacts:

— Blowing and drifting snow could reduce visibilities down to near whiteout conditions at times for exposed areas.

— Some isolated power outages will be possible.

— Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

— The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on the conditions, and to take it slow in ice, snow and in areas of reduced visibilities.

Grand Haven-area forecast:

The rest of Tuesday afternoon: Areas of blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west-southwest wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Areas of blowing snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 34. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of snow after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind 11 to 14 mph.