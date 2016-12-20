Historical probability of a white Christmas

The National Weather Service used data from 1981-2010 from long-running weather stations to come up with the attached map, showing the probability that at least an inch of snow will cover the ground on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The weather bureau says that this year, the probability of a white Christmas is almost certain in Michigan.

However, a big snowmelt could begin later on Christmas Day and continue into part of Monday.

What about the rest of the country? CLICK HERE for the NWS story and an interactive map.