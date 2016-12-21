Rain, not snow likely for Christmas Day in West Michigan

However, Christmas Eve should be quiet. It will be cloudy and mild with highs around 40.

Saturday looks like a great travel day for most of the region.

A warm front will spread mostly rain into the region on Christmas Day. There could be several hours of rain on Sunday. That rain will fall on several inches of snow, so things could get sloppy with a rapid snow melt.

Another issue to deal with on Christmas will be fog. Expect fairly widespread fog for especially late Sunday into early Monday.

Temperatures will climb overnight and into Monday morning. Temperatures will reach the mid 40s before falling into the mid 30s behind a cold front.

Light rain could briefly transition to light snow late Monday behind the front.

Here’s the forecast for the Grand Haven area from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 16 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow after 1 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. South-southwest wind around 15 mph.

Friday night: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 14 to 18 mph becoming west-southwest after midnight.

Christmas Eve: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day: A slight chance of rain and snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Rain likely. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.