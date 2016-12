Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 16 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow after 1 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. South-southwest wind around 15 mph.

Friday night: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 14 to 18 mph becoming west-southwest after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.