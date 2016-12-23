Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Rain and snow showers before 3 am, then a chance of rain showers. Low around 34. South-southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West-northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West-southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening.

Christmas Day: A slight chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain showers, snow showers and sleet between 11 am and noon, then scattered rain showers after noon. Areas of fog after 1 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.