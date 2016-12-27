Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West northwest wind 9 to 18 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow before 1am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.