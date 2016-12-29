Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Snow showers. Low around 27. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday night: Cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight.