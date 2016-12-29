Winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has posted the advisory for Ottawa, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.

Hazardous weather:

— Lake-effect snow will continue tonight into Friday morning.

— Westerly winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will create areas of blowing and possibly drifting snow.

— Near whiteout conditions will be possible tonight in the heaviest snow bands.

— Accumulations of 2-4 inches with isolated amounts near 6 inches are possible by mid-morning Friday.

Impacts:

— Travel conditions will be impacted due to both falling and blowing snow.

— Roads will become snow covered and slippery with impacts possible for the Thursday evening commute.

— The very nature of lake-effect snow will create abrupt changes in visibility. Be prepared to slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination.

— The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on the conditions, and to take it slow in ice and snow.

— After several days of dry road conditions, do not be surprised by the snow — be prepared and slow down.

Grand Haven-area forecast:

The rest of this afternoon: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. High near 36. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: Snow showers, mainly before 2 pm. Areas of blowing snow before 8 am. High near 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.