Winter weather advisory

Mark Brooky • Today at 4:28 PM
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ottawa County and other parts of West Michigan until 10 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has posted the advisory for Ottawa, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.

Hazardous weather:

— Lake-effect snow will continue tonight into Friday morning.

— Westerly winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will create areas of blowing and possibly drifting snow.

— Near whiteout conditions will be possible tonight in the heaviest snow bands.

— Accumulations of 2-4 inches with isolated amounts near 6 inches are possible by mid-morning Friday.

Impacts:

— Travel conditions will be impacted due to both falling and blowing snow.

— Roads will become snow covered and slippery with impacts possible for the Thursday evening commute.

— The very nature of lake-effect snow will create abrupt changes in visibility. Be prepared to slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination.

— The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on the conditions, and to take it slow in ice and snow.

— After several days of dry road conditions, do not be surprised by the snow — be prepared and slow down.

Grand Haven-area forecast:

The rest of this afternoon: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. High near 36. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: Snow showers, mainly before 2 pm. Areas of blowing snow before 8 am. High near 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

