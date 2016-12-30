Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Cloudy, with temperatures rising to around 36 by 5 am. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

New Year's Day: Sunny, with a high near 37.